Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has revealed that the Gers have developed a different mentality under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard, which is evident in their ability to produce results despite the cards being stacked against them.

The Gers put up a spirited display against Motherwell at the weekend when they came back from behind to win the Scottish Premiership game 3-1, breaking down a resolute Steelmen defence who were sitting deep.

The win at Ibrox took Rangers 16 points clear at the top of the league standings, and ensured they maintained their unbeaten record in the top flight.

And Barisic feels the addition of quality players, along with how the squad has developed together throughout the past few seasons, have altered their mentality in positive way, providing drive, confidence and a will to win even in adverse conditions.

“We are in our third season together plus the addition of quality players”, Barisic told a press conference.

“Our mentality is now much different and I can see that, especially in this last game.

“Our results show that.”

Barisic acknowledged it is challenging for his team to break down opponents, who sit back and employ a defensive style of play, but insist the onus is on him and his team-mates to dig deep and churn out the results every time they take to the pitch.

“It is not easy against teams who sit back but I respect that and it is a challenge for us.

“We are Rangers and we have to find a way to beat this block.

“We stick to the plan and we did everything very well at the weekend to score three goals.”

Fixtures are coming thick and fast for Rangers and they are back in top flight action away at St. Johnstone on Wednesday, which will be followed by a home game against Hibernian at the weekend.