Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has revealed that the Gers defensive department are keen on getting back to registering clean sheets, with backline conceding five goals in their last three games.

The Gers’ last clean sheet came in a 4-0 win Scottish Premiership win against Ross County on 6th December and they conceded five goals in the following three games in all competitions.

Although Rangers managed to win two of those three games while conceding one goal each time, they crashed out of the Scottish League Cup in a 3-2 loss against St. Mirren last Wednesday.

And McAllister revealed that the entire Rangers squad, especially the defensive department, are keen on tightening up at back again.

“Knowing the backline and the goalkeepers here they want to get back to clean sheets”, McAllister told a press conference.

“As a team, they all want to keep clean sheets.”

McAllister added that the competition for places in the squad is fierce, while expressing his delight at the team getting goal returns from all around the pitch.

“There has been a nice spread of goals throughout the squad which is great.

“Competition for places is fierce throughout the team.”

Rangers have registered 14 clean sheets in the top flight in their 18 outings, and boasts the best defensive record in the league having only shipped in five goals.