Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has warned Tottenham Hotspur that beating Wolves and Aston Villa in the EFL Cup gives the Potters the belief they can do the same against Spurs.

Premier League club Tottenham are set to lock horns with Championship outfit Stoke in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

The north London giants go to the bet365 Stadium as favourites against the Potters, who sit seventh in the Championship table after 20 matches.

However, Stoke beat Wolves and Aston Villa on their road to the EFL Cup quarter-finals and Potters’ boss O’Neill explained that beating the Premier League duo gives them the belief they can do the same against Spurs.

The Northern Irishman also admitted that the game not having extra-time helps and is keen to see his side give their all to progress further in the competition on Wednesday.

“I suppose this is an early Christmas present“, O’Neill told a press conference.

“If we can win this game it will lead to another game against another high calibre team.

“Having come this far in the competition, we want to make sure we give everything possible on the night to get to the step.

“The fact that the game is 90 minutes and we don’t have the thought of dealing with extra-time helps.

“What we’ve proven is that we’ve beaten two Premier League teams in the four games we’ve played to get to this stage and that gives us belief we can do the same again.“

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester City, Everton and Manchester United remain in the competition and Stoke could face one of them if they manage to beat Tottenham on Wednesday.