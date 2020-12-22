Former Everton start Michael Ball is of the view that Jordan Pickford is still going through a difficult period on the pitch, but insists the Toffees shot-stopper slot is still in good hands with Robin Olsen proving that he can step up.

Olsen started for Everton in their 2-0 win against Leicester City last Wednesday while Carlo Ancelotti gave Pickford the nod when the Toffees registered a 2-1 win against Arsenal at the weekend.

Pickford has had a shaky start to his season between the sticks, committing a series of high-profile mistakes, with the Englishman only keeping two clean sheets in his 12 Premier League outings.

Although Pickford has since put in more solid performance, Ball feels like the 26-year-old is still going through a difficult period on the pitch as he has been a bit erratic at times.

However, Ball insists the Toffees need not be concerned as Olsen has proven with the opportunities he has had that he is a top-quality alternative to Pickford.

Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: “I think Jordan is still going through a difficult period right now.

“He’s a top goalkeeper and made a great save at a crucial time against Arsenal but sometimes I think he can be a bit erratic.

“His kicking and the timing of it – something I was really impressed with when he first came to the club – can be a bit off but hopefully in time it can correct itself

“At least it’s given us a chance to see [in 2-0 win against Leicester] what Olsen is about and if Jordan was forced out of the team for whatever reason then we’ve got a top-quality alternative to step in who can provide confidence for the rest of the team

“There weren’t any heart in mouth moments when he got his opportunity.”

Ancelotti has confirmed that he will be rotating both shot-stoppers on a regular basis and Everton have a busy run pf fixtures ahead, with their first game coming on Wednesday when they host Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.