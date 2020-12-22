Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has insisted that Timo Werner has to become more vocal and demand the ball early from his team-mates in order to get back to goalscoring form.

Chelsea paid big money for Werner to sign him in the summer but the German has hit a rough patch of form, especially in the Premier League.

The striker is without a goal in the league since the start of November and has particularly missed a plethora of good chances over the course of the last few games.

The German has also been left frustrated by the fact that some of his Chelsea team-mates have failed to pick up his runs or delayed playing the ball into his feet.

Shearer believes that it could be teething problems as Werner and his Chelsea team-mates are still getting used to playing with each other this season.

But he insisted that Werner needs to become more vocal and be more demanding of his team-mates in order to receive the balls he wants.

Shearer said on Premier League TV: “In Timo Werner’s defence, he has come into a new football club with new team-mates.

“It might just be them getting used to him and him getting used to them.

“But once you are in that position you have got to shout, scream, moan and do whatever takes to demand that the ball comes in early.

“The earlier it comes, the better it is for the forwards.”

Werner has scored four times in 14 league appearances for Chelsea this season.