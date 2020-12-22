Former Celtic centre-back Erik Sviatchenko has revealed that he has spoken with Hoops assistant coach John Kennedy about where Kristoffer Ajer can improve his game.

Sviatchenko took Ajer under his wing during the initial days of the Norwegian’s Hoops career and they still maintain a close relationship.

Ajer has been a fixture in Neil Lennon’s side so far this season, starting 14 of Celtic’s 15 Scottish Premiership games, and Sviatchenko is of the view that the reliable centre-back can take his game to the next level by improving certain areas.

The former Hoops star is of the view that Ajer has room to improve when it comes to attacking the ball during set-piece scenarios and thus provide a more substantial return in front of the goal.

Sviatchenko went onto reveal that he has spoken with Celtic assistant boss Kennedy about addressing Ajer’s attacking output and helping him chip in with more goals.

“I joke with him that I am two heads smaller than him and I have a better record from set-pieces”,Sviatchenko was quoted as saying by the Evening Times

“If he can add that to his game then it will be something else for him to have.

“I have spoken to John Kennedy about it and we both think he can chip in with a few goals.”

Ajer scored the winning penalty on Sunday when Celtic beat Hearts to lift the Scottish Cup and sealed a quadruple treble.