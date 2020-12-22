Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he learned from the Toffees’ Premier League loss to Manchester United earlier in the campaign that giving any amount of space to them on the pitch is a grave mistake.

The Toffees are set to lock horns with Manchester United in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night at Goodison Park.

It will be the second meeting between the two clubs this term, with the pair having already battled each other earlier in the Premier League this season, with the Red Devils gaining the upper hand with a 3-1 win.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was the architect of his team’s victory, being directly involved in all three goals, and Ancelotti revealed that the loss taught him that providing space for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to exploit can spell doom for his team.

The Italian went onto stress that his team will be rectifying their mistakes on Wednesday as they look to book a place in the final four of the cup competitions.

Asked what he learned about Manchester United and Fernandes in their previous meeting earlier this season, Ancelotti told a press conference: “I learned that if you leave space to him or to them, we are dead.

“So, we have to avoid to leave space.

“He is doing really well, really well

“He is a fantastic player.

“I think he is the key point of United in this moment and of course we have to take care of this.”

Ancelotti confirmed that James Rodriguez will again not be available for the tie, while Lucas Digne and Allan are also ruled out.