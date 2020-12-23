West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has insisted that he is considering Arsenal to be one of the Baggies’ rivals in the relegation fight at present.

Arsenal have not won a league game since November and have won just once in their last ten games in the Premier League, with a sense of crisis swirling around the Emirates.

They are 15th in the Premier League standings and are just four points above the relegation zone at the moment.

There have been whispers that Arsenal are now fighting to survive in the Premier League, but Allardyce has claimed that is definitely the case now.

The former England manager was roped in by West Brom last week to save their season and the Baggies boss feels each defeat will drain confidence from the Arsenal squad.

He indicated that the Gunners are looking shell shocked at the moment due to consistently poor performances.

Asked if Arsenal are one of West Brom’s rivals for relegation survival, Allardyce was quoted as saying by the BBC: “Absolutely. They haven’t won a league game for almost double figures.

“Getting beaten last night [by Manchester City in the EFL Cup], even though not in Premier League, drains confidence of Arsenal’s players.

“They will be wondering what has hit them.”

Arsenal will travel to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom on 2nd January in what could be viewed as a six-pointer.