Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has lauded former Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski for winning the best player at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich.

The Poland striker found the back of the net 55 times in 47 games across all competitions last season and finished as the top scorer in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

Reds midfielder Thiago, who left Bayern Munich in the last transfer window, was instrumental along with Lewandowski in leading the German giants to a treble of the league, the cup and the Champions League.

Thiago sent his best wishes to the 32-year-old for being voted FIFA’s Best Player, and he insists the accolade has been a long time coming for the Bavarian hitman.

The Liverpool number 6 added that the individual award is a reflection of the work Lewandowski has put on the pitch over the years and he stressed he is well deserving of recognition from the football fraternity.

Thiago, through a video on Bayern Munich’s official Twitter said: “Amazing season, amazing years, amazing career which is a reflection of what you have done all those years.

“I think you deserved this prize before but now the time came, that we enjoyed a lot.

“But yes, it is an individual recognition so enjoy it.

“You deserve it, all the time I tell you that.

“Your family deserve it because they fought beside you.

“Congratulations hermano [brother].”

Thiago has only clocked up 135 minutes of football since arriving at Anfield, with injury and illness playing spoilsport and the midfielder will be keen on returning to the field soon and providing Jurgen Klopp with more selection headaches in the new year.