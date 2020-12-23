Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus is not surprised that Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is attracting interest from Celtic ahead of the transfer window.

Celtic signed Vasilis Barkas from AEK Athens for £5m in the summer but the Greek goalkeeper has struggled to establish as the number 1 at Parkhead.

With the 26-year-old failing to impress, Hoops boss Neil Lennon has been forced to use Scott Bain and youngster Conor Hazard in goal this season.

Celtic have now identified Dundee United goalkeeper Siegrist, 28, as a candidate to strengthen their goalkeeping department in January as they look to close the 16-point gap with Rangers.

Reacting to the Swiss custodian’s links with the Bhoys, former top flight star McManus explained that he is not surprised that Lennon’s side are interested in signing him, having been impressed with the player’s performance for the Terrors.

“[Celtic targeting Siegrist is] not surprising“, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“Been outstanding every time I have seen him.

“Has to be said he is getting overworked in a pretty average Dundee United side.“

With the January transfer window fast approaching, it remains to be seen if Celtic will pursue their interest in Siegrist and attempt to land him from their league rivals.