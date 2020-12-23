The chances of out-of-favour Liverpool striker Divock Origi returning to Belgium in next month’s transfer window have been played down.

The 25-year-old striker has made just seven appearances for Liverpool this season and is firmly down the pecking order at Anfield.

Liverpool are ready to let him go in the winter window as they look to raise funds, and a number of clubs are admirers of Origi’s talents.

The Reds have reportedly offered him to Schalke as part of a deal to sign Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window and are keen to use him to get the defender they want.

He has also been linked with a return to Belgium with Club Brugge and Antwerp said to be interested in signing the striker.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, a return to his homeland is unlikely.

Club Brugge are looking for a different kind of player to Origi and Antwerp could only sign him on loan, and even then the cost of the deal would be tough to afford given the changed football landscape.

Liverpool have also not received an approach from a Belgian side for Origi.

Origi is also unlikely to consider a move to Belgium as he is keen to play at a higher level.

But he is ready to move on as he wants to play more football in order to make the Belgium squad for next summer’s European Championship.