Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton tonight for a place in the last four of the EFL Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have risen impressively to third in the Premier League and if they win their game in hand will be just one point behind leaders Liverpool.

Manchester United recorded a 3-1 win at Goodison Park in the league earlier this season and, in search of a trophy, Solskjaer will look for a repeat.

Solskjaer opts to pick Dean Henderson between the sticks, while Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire and Alex Telles form the backline.

In midfield, Manchester United’s boss selects Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, while Donny van de Beek also plays.

Bruno Fernandes will look to continue his good form, while Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani are goal threats.

Solskjaer has a host of options on the bench if needed tonight, including Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

Manchester United Team vs Everton

Henderson, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles. Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani

Substitutes: Grant, Martial, Rashford, Lingard, Fosu-Mensah