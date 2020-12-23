Fixture: Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City side in the EFL Cup this evening.

If Jose Mourinho’s side can claim a win in the tie in the Potteries then they will book a spot in the last four of the EFL Cup, moving a step closer towards silverware.

Mourinho will be keen on a morale boosting win at Stoke after his side lost back to back Premier League games to slip off the title pace and fall six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Tottenham continue to be without defender Japhet Tanganga.

Mourinho picks Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while Matt Doherty and Ben Davies slot in as the full-backs. Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier provide the centre-back pairing for Tottenham tonight.

In midfield the Spurs boss deploys Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks to control the game, while Dele Alli, Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura all support hitman Harry Kane.

Spurs have a host of options on the bench if they need to shake things up, including Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Stoke City

Lloris (c), Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Alli, Lucas, Bale, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Sissoko, Lamela, Son, Vinicius