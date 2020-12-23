Niels Nkounkou has conceded that he will have to do much more in an Everton shirt before he can make it to the France senior squad.

Nkounkou signed a three-year deal with Everton in the summer after he left Marseille following the end of his contract.

The defender has been part of Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team squad and has already played four times in all competitions for the Toffees this season.

The left-back has played for France at Under-18 and Under-19 level and he is keen to make the step up to the national team under Didier Deschamps.

Nkounkou’s immediate goal is to make sure that he becomes part of the France Under-23s set-up as soon as possible.

He insisted that his ultimate aim is to break into the senior squad but conceded it will have to precede consistent performances in the Everton shirt first.

The defender, asked about his international ambitions, told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I am looking far, yes.

“The Under-21s would be great.

“I have been called up in the Under-18s and the Under-19s.

“I would love to have a chance to be called up to the top, but I know I have to show much more with Everton.”

The 20-year-old will be looking for more chances to play for Everton over the next few weeks due to Lucas Digne’s injury.