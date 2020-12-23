Fixture: St Johnstone vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Rangers have named their starting side and substitutes for this evening’s away Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone.

The Gers needed to dig deep to come from behind to beat Motherwell at the weekend and head into this evening’s game sitting 16 points ahead of rivals Celtic in the league, albeit having played three games more than the Bhoys.

Boss Steven Gerrard will know the importance of his men continuing to rack up the wins and they will start as firm favourites to see off St Johnstone.

Rangers though were held to a draw the last time they faced St Johnstone away.

For tonight’s game Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. Connor Goldson and Filip Helander slot into central defence.

In midfield Rangers go with Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Kemar Roofe.

If the Rangers manager needs to make changes during the league clash tonight he can look to his bench, where options include Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Aribo, Davis, Kent, Hagi, Roofe

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Balogun, Patterson, Zungu, Arfield, Defoe, Itten, Morelos