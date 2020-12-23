Fixture: Celtic vs Ross County

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for tonight’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Ross County at Celtic Park.

The Bhoys got a silverware boost at the weekend when they beat Hearts in the final of the Scottish Cup on penalties and boss Neil Lennon will want the feel-good factor to have an influence this evening.

Ross County piled pressure on Celtic with a 2-0 win in the Scottish League Cup, knocking the Bhoys out, at the end of last month.

They will still be big underdogs to repeat the feat tonight though against a Celtic side who know they cannot drop further points in the league.

Lennon has Connor Hazard in goal for tonight’s game, while at the back he picks Jeremie Frimpong and Diego Laxalt as full-backs, with Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien in the middle.

David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro slot into midfield, while Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie also play. Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths will lead the attack.

If Lennon wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where he has options which include Mohamed Elyounoussi and Tom Rogic.

Celtic Team vs Ross County

Hazard, Frimpong, Ajer, Jullien, Laxalt, Soro, Turnbull, McGregor, Christie, Edouard, Griffiths

Substitutes: Barkas, Taylor, Bitton, Ajeti, Klimala, Rogic, Johnston, Ntcham, Elyounoussi