Niels Nkounkou has revealed that compatriot Lucas Digne has been of great help both on and off the pitch since he joined Everton last summer.

The defender left Marseille to move to England with Everton last summer and signed a three-year contract with the Toffees, picking the Premier League side over a number of options on his table.

He was signed as the understudy to Digne, but Nkounkou insisted that his relationship with his compatriot is not competitive at all.

Digne is the first choice left-back and the 20-year-old stressed that he has received massive amounts of help from his compatriot both on and off the pitch since he moved to Everton.

Nkounkou stressed that he is keen to learn from players of Digne’s experience and improve himself.

The defender told French sports daily L’Equipe: “We get on very well.

“We don’t have a competitive relationship.

“I am behind him, he teaches when I have shortcomings and he helps me a lot whether on the pitch or away.

“You have to know how to draw inspiration from players like him.”

Digne’s injury has meant that Nkounkou has received more chances to impress and he has already played four times this season for Everton.

He could start when Everton host Manchester United in the EFL Cup quarter-final tonight and will be hoping for the nod from Carlo Ancelotti.