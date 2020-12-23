Leeds United director of football Victor Orta will continue to work on a list of transfer targets for next summer rather than moving to sign players in January, with deals next month for the Whites unlikely, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Whites have made a solid but inconsistent start to life in the Premier League and have amassed 17 points from their opening 14 games.

They have garnered praise for their attacking football, but have been poor at the back as well, conceding 30 goals, the most by any team in the Premier League thus far.

It has been suggested that Leeds could look to give their survival hopes a shot in the arm by making additions in January.

But it has been claimed that Leeds are not likely to strengthen their squad when the window opens up next month.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa is not a fan of doing business in the January window and is unlikely to demand players in the middle of the season.

A move could only be made if he has to plug a hole in the squad and for the moment, it seems unlikely.

Leeds director of football Orta is going through his shortlist of targets with a view to doing business next summer.

It remains to be seen if Leeds lose a few games in the next few weeks whether the club are forced to go into the market through fear of being relegated back to the Championship this season.