Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could have flirted with Barcelona and Real Madrid because he sees a better chance of winning the Ballon d’Or with them, feels Reds legend John Aldridge.

Salah, expressing his admiration for Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, paired with suggestions that he is unhappy at Anfield, has caused a stir among Liverpool fans.

Revealing his thoughts on the Egyptian’s recent comments, Reds great Aldridge has admitted that he is surprised Salah praised Real Madrid, who he feels targeted and injured him in the 2018 Champions League final.

However, the former Liverpool hitman understands that many players still view Barcelona and Real Madrid as their ultimate career destination.

Aldridge also suggested that Salah could have expressed his openness to a move to Spain because he sees a better chance of winning the Ballon d’Or there, but believes there is less chance of such a transfer happening in the near future.

“After the way Real Madrid targeted Salah and took him out of the 2018 Champions League final with some roughhouse tactics, I’m surprised he was talking up the club and saying how much he admired them“, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“Yet the reality remains that most players still see Real Madrid and Barcelona as the ultimate destination in their careers and the fact that Salah doesn’t get recognition in the annual awards for best player in the game might be annoying him.

“He may feel he would have a better chance of winning the Ballon d’Or if he was playing for one of the big two clubs in Spain, yet I just don’t see how that can happen in 2021.

“Considering everything that has gone on in the world and especially in football amid this global pandemic, I don’t see Real Madrid or Barcelona paying €150million for anyone next summer and that’s what would be required to get Salah out of Liverpool.“

Despite claims of him being unhappy at Liverpool, Salah, who has a contract with the club until the summer of 2023, currently tops the Premier League goalscoring charts with 13 goals from the same number of appearances.