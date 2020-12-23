Ex-Leeds United star Dominic Matteo is of the view that the Whites’ loss away at Manchester United is not the end of the world for them as they are still a team that are in the midst of a rebuilding process.

The Whites has a day to forget at Old Trafford in their last Premier League outing on Sunday, as Manchester United tore through their defence to put six past shot-stopper Illan Meslier, in a 6-2 loss.

Leeds slipped down to 14th in the league standings, but shipping in six goals has further increased concerns about Marcelo Bielsa’s leaky backline, with the Argentine’s team now having the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 30 goals in their 14 games.

Matteo is of the view that the loss against the Red Devils is not the end of the world for Leeds as the Yorkshire outfit are still a side who are in the process of rebuilding themselves.

However, the 46-year-old underlined that Leeds need to plug the holes in the defence soon with the players they currently have at the back.

“It might be a season where we win one and lose one, win one and lose one, it could be like that”, Matteo wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“The club is building so it’s not exactly the end of the world but we still need to improve defensively.

“I know we have had injuries in those areas but we can’t always give it as an excuse.

“When we do get those defenders back such as Diego Llorente and Robin Koch then we will be a better side.

“But at the moment we have to go with what we have and it was a poor performance against Manchester United being brutally honest.”

Leeds will look to bounce back from their Old Trafford loss with a win when they host Burnley on Sunday in their upcoming top flight clash.