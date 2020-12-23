Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has conceded that facing Manchester United at home is possibly the toughest game a team can get at the moment.

The Merseyside outfit will host Manchester United at Goodison Park tonight for a place in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

Manchester United have not lost a league fixture away from home since January and last dropped points in a league game on the road against Tottenham Hotspur when last season resumed.

Their away record has been the reason they have climbed up to third in the Premier League and Ancelotti admitted that a home game against Manchester United is possibly the toughest game a team can get.

He feels the consistency Manchester United have shown on the road requires ability, but it also shows the spirit inside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad that has helped them to come back into games away from home consistently.

Ancelotti wrote in his programme notes for the game: “Playing Ole’s team is the toughest home match you can have in this moment.

“Before they went to Sheffield United on Thursday, Manchester United had won nine successive Premier League away games.

“To achieve that consistency requires ability and skill.

“But it also shows character.

“In such a long period you have hard moments and to keep surviving them shows the togetherness of this team.”

Manchester United have scored three or more goals in each of their league game on the road this season, but face an Everton side who have won their last three matches on the bounce.