Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side to Goodison Park this evening.

The Toffees have now won their last three games on the bounce to surge back up the Premier League, but boss Carlo Ancelotti is also keen for his side to challenge for cup silverware.

Victory over Manchester United this evening would put Everton into the last four of the EFL Cup and hand the Toffees real hope of ending their trophy drought.

Ancelotti selects Robin Olsen between the sticks, with Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina all handed starts. Seamus Coleman also plays, as does Alex Iwobi.

In midfield the Everton boss goes with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes, while Gylfi Sigurdsson starts. Richarlison supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Ancelotti needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for, including Bernard and Cenk Tosun.

Everton Team vs Manchester United

Olsen, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Doucoure, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Tosun, Bernard, Gordon, Davies