Paris Saint-Germain are considering making a move to land out-of-favour Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger when the transfer window swings open in just over a week’s time.

Rudiger was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the last transfer window, with the German drawing interest from Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter, Roma and Barcelona.

However, the centre-back, who remained on the books at Chelsea, has only made a single Premier League appearance so far this term and has fallen down the pecking order under Frank Lampard.

PSG were unable to replace to their former skipper Thiago Silva, who currently plies his trade at Chelsea, in the last window

And according to French daily Le Parisien, PSG coach Tuchel is mulling over launching a swoop to rope in Rudiger in the upcoming window.

Tuchel is a firm admirer of his countryman and it is claimed that the Chelsea star’s name was mentioned to PSG sporting director Leonardo during the last window following Silva’s departure.

Should they decide to make concrete moves to lure away the Blues star, PSG could have to fend off interest from Barcelona, as Rudiger is also on the radar of Blaugrana coach Ronald Koeman.

Rudiger’s contract at Stamford Bridge runs through until the summer of 2022 and it remains to be seen whether the defender will be playing in new colours come next month.