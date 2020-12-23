New West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce is of the view that the Baggies need to be extra tight all across the pitch in their upcoming clash against Liverpool, as the Reds will play through a team if they open up.

Allardyce took over the reins at the Hawthorns last week after the Baggies parted ways with former boss Slaven Bilic, under whom they have struggled to get going in the Premier League, having only earned seven points from 13 games.

West Brom were unable to snatch a win in their first game under Allardyce on last Sunday as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Aston Villa in a Midlands derby.

The Baggies are now set to travel to Anfield on Sunday to take on league leaders Liverpool, and Allardyce, a survival specialist, stressed that his team need to be careful to not allow any space for the Reds as they will play through any opposition side who open too much against them.

“If you open yourself up too much against Liverpool, they will play straight through you”, Allardyce was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Though Allardyce’s immediate focus is on Sunday’s Anfield clash, he is preparing for his first transfer window as Baggies boss and revealed that his club will need to dip into the market.

“[The transfer target criteria is players, who are] available, want to come, who best suits us and are most suitable.

“Maybe more than one or two [signings].

“Finances will be tight, but we may be able to do some trading.”

Liverpool are currently unbeaten in ten top flight games and their injury crisis is easing with Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner all being involved in Wednesday’s training session