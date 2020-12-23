Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has held talks with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over signing Jesse Lingard on loan in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The 28-year-old has only made two appearances in the EFL Cup for Manchester United this season and has not made the matchday squad for a single Champions League or Premier League clash.

He is out of contract in the summer, but Manchester United are expected to extend his deal by one more year in order to earn a fee from his potential departure.

The club are prepared to loan him out in the winter transfer window and it has been claimed that Sheffield United are interested.

Wilder has been in contact with Solskjaer and has expressed interest in taking Lingard to Bramall Lane in the winter transfer window.

The Sheffield United boss is looking to strengthen his squad as he focuses on saving his side from relegation.

He sees Lingard as an option who could come in and add quality to a squad that have been struggling to score goals this season.

Manchester United are open to doing a loan deal but it remains to be seen whether Lingard is prepared to join Sheffield United in January.