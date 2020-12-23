Former Crystal Palace owner Simone Jordan has lashed out at the Arsenal squad for their lack of effort and insisted some of the players are cheating Mikel Arteta and the club.

Arsenal’s sorry tale of a season continued on Tuesday night when they lost at home to Manchester City and crashed out of the EFL Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated proceedings and Arsenal looked bereft of confidence and quality as their campaign went from bad to worse with a 4-1 loss.

The Gunners have not beaten an English team since November and are languishing in 15th in the league table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Jordan insisted that the Arsenal players are gradually carrying Arteta towards the exit door and their lack of effort on the pitch amounts to cheating their manager and the club.

“I know I made the observation that ultimately managers get themselves sacked”, he said on talkSPORT.

“But this group of players will get him sacked.

“I am looking at their performances, I am looking at what they are putting out on the pitch and I think they are cheating, some of these players.

“They are cheating the club and they are cheating their manager.”

The former Crystal Palace owner believes unless Arteta gets help in the winter window, the Arsenal squad will get him sacked soon.

He pointed out the lack of effort and passion he saw from the Arsenal players in their defeat to Manchester City.

“I think there is a distinct possibility unless he gets some proper support in terms of change of personnel in January, that this group of players will take him to the precipice of getting sacked.

“They are cheating, look at [Nicolas] Pepe.

“We all have our difficulties and challenges in life and football brings about its different challenges, but if that’s a £72m footballer, then with due respect, I am a monkey’s uncle because that is not worth the money.

“The way he strolled around in the second half and he showed no interest in the game.

“There was a throw-in [Sead] Kolasinac wanted to take and for 45 seconds he couldn’t find someone to throw the ball to because no one was showing.

“The reaction I saw from [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles lose the ball in their half of the pitch, no reaction back there.

“They are cheating their manager.”

Arsenal are in desperate need of performance ahead of hosting Chelsea at the Emirates in a London derby this weekend.