Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer has remained coy on Liverpool loan star Loris Karius’ future at the club, with the shot-stopper struggling to earn regular game time.

The Reds have been keeping an eye on Karius’ situation at the Bundesliga outfit, with the shot-stopper struggling to get playing time under Fischer.

It is claimed that Liverpool have been mulling over the possibility of cutting the 27-year-old’s loan stint short, but Karius finally made his debut in Union Berlin colours in his team’s 3-2 loss against SC Paderborn on Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal.

However, Fischer remained tight-lipped over Karius’ future at the club as he stressed that he is only focused on dealing with his team’s cup exit at the moment.

Asked about Karius’ future at the club, Fischer was quoted as saying by German broadcaster Sport 1: “We will digest this defeat, go on short vacation – and then we’ll see.”

Despite conceding three goals, Fisher felt Karius did a good job between the stick and stressed his team as a whole were culpable for making mistakes that led to them conceding.

“I think he showed in certain plays what he is capable of.

“He did a good job.

“In the first half in particular, we didn’t really help him as a team.”

Having now made his first appearances for his new club, Karius will be hoping that his boss will be handing him more game time for the remainder of the season as Liverpool do not have an option to terminate his loan deal in his contract, meaning they would need Union Berlin to agree.