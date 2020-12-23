Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has insisted that it is too early to consider Liverpool favourites to run away with the Premier League title with the points table tight at the top.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have gone four points clear on top of the Premier League table following wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace last week.

However, ex-Chelsea winger Nevin explained that he would not bet on Liverpool running away with the title like they did last season just yet.

The Scot pointed out how the points table is still very tight at the top despite the Reds leading by four points and feels the situation would have been different had Spurs got a last-minute winner instead of Liverpool last Wednesday.

Nevin is also positive that his former employers Chelsea are still in the mix to challenge Liverpool for the title this season although they have won only one of their last three league games.

“This sounds all very upbeat, after just one win, but someone has to put Liverpool under pressure and I really believe there are a few that can do it this season, and Chelsea are comfortably in that group“, Nevin wrote in his column on the Blues’ official site.

“Jurgen Klopp’s men won 7-0 at the weekend, scoring some amazing goals at Palace and are now four points clear.

“Surely they are clear favourites to sprint away now, just as they have before?

“I wouldn’t bet on that, it is much closer than you think.

“Liverpool played Spurs before Palace and got a last-minute winner.

“Had Harry Kane got a last-minute winner instead, those two would be level on points right now.

“That is how tight it is in reality.“

While Liverpool currently enjoy a four-point lead at the top of the table, Manchester United can close the gap to two points if they win their game in hand and it remains to be seen if the Reds can retain their position.