Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany has conceded that he sees a high chance of striker Percy Tau returning to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion in the upcoming transfer window.

Tau is currently plying his trade on loan at Jupiler Pro League outfit Anderlecht as Brighton have been unable to sort out the striker receiving a work permit in England.

The 26-year-old has been on the books at the Amex since the summer of 2018, and the Seagulls are increasingly confident in bringing him back to his parent club as they are hopeful of obtaining a Governing Body Endorsement under the new points system.

And Kompany admitted the chances of Tau leaving Anderlecht and finally linking up with Brighton in the new year are high.

The Belgian, who lauded Tau for being a hard-working team player and for bringing a positive attitude to the dressing room, stressed he would understand why Brighton want a player of his calibre back.

“Chances are that we will no longer have Tau with us after January”, Kompany was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“Although there is still a small chance of course that he will stay.

“I can only say that we are very satisfied with what Percy has already delivered

“He does useful work on the pitch, but is also important behind the scenes, because he is sunshine in the dressing room.

“His attitude is also great.

“Those are probably the reasons why a club like Brighton would take him back.”

Tau has started eleven top flight games for Anderlecht this season and has been a fixture in Kompany’s squad, registering four goals in the process.