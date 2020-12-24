Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, but talk of an agent negotiating with the Catalan giants has been rubbished.

Arsenal have been trying to offload Mustafi in recent transfer windows, but have struggled to secure a move away for the German centre-back.

His current deal expires at the end of the season and there are suggestions he could leave the Gunners in the winter transfer window.

Emre Ozturk, an agent, recently claimed that he is in Barcelona in order to hold talks with the Catalan giants on behalf of his client.

But according to German daily Bild, Ozturk is not authorised to represent Mustafi and cannot negotiate for the Arsenal man to move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in the defender as part of their plans to bring in a centre-back in the winter transfer window.

But no negotiations are under way and Arsenal have not taken a decision to sell the player in the middle of the season.

Arsenal are 15th in the league and it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta is prepared to lose a senior centre-back in January.

Mustafi though could sign a pre-contractual agreement with a foreign club from January.