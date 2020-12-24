Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has revealed that people branding Rodrigo an impossible transfer motivated him to push harder and take the Spaniard to Elland Road during the last transfer window.

Rodrigo arrived at Elland Road in August, joining the Yorkshire giants for a club record-fee of £27m from La Liga outfit Valencia.

Apart from missing two Premier League games due to illness, Rodrigo has played a part in all 12 other top flight outings, starting the last three.

Orta revealed people labelling the Spanish number 9 an impossible target for Leeds motivated him more to snap up his countryman.

The Leeds director of football lifted the lid on how the transfer business happened and added that he was able to convince Rodrigo to move to Yorkshire after presenting him with the project that is being implemented at Leeds.

Asked whether Rodrigo is the most important signing he has made in his career, Orta told Spanish daily AS: “It is the most expensive, of course.

“Everyone told me it was impossible and that motivated me more.

“We explained it [the project at Leeds] very well to the player, we moved, we convinced him.”

Along with Rodrigo, Orta also snapped up Diego Llorente, Raphinha and Robin Koch, while making Helder Costa’s and Illan Meslier’s moves permanent following loan stints.