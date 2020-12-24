Former Scotland forward Alan Brazil has warned that Leeds United are just one poor run of results away from being sucked into the Premier League relegation dogfight.

Leeds are sitting in 14th in the league table on 17 points and despite their inconsistencies, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have managed to maintain a healthy distance from the relegation zone.

But their 6-2 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday has brought forward questions about their constant attacking style of play and how it could be a recipe for disaster later in the season.

Leeds have garnered praise for the way they approach games even in the top flight and Bielsa has earned praise for sticking to his principles.

But Brazil warned Leeds that they are just one poor run away from being in the relegation fight and the Argentine might have to change his ways in order to keep the club in the Premier League in the second half of the season.

The former Scotland star said on talkSPORT: “I was looking at the table, I was looking at the way Leeds play, they just need a string of three or four bad results and they are sucked into this.

“I love the way they attack teams, but this guy is a Messiah according to some people.

“He may just have to change his ways in February and March.”

Leeds will look to get back to winning ways when they host Burnley at Elland Road on Sunday.