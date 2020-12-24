Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has insisted that he does not want the Whites to change their style of football despite their 6-2 defeat at Manchester United.

Leeds have made an inconsistent but solid start to the season and are 14th in the league table after 14 games with 17 points to show for their efforts.

A 6-2 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday has changed some of the narratives around Leeds and many are insisting that the Whites cannot afford to play such a risky style of football all the time.

There are fears that Leeds could soon get sucked into a relegation dogfight, but Beckford is confident that his former club will survive in the Premier League this season.

However, he stressed that he does not want Leeds to change the way they play football and insisted that apart from a few poor results, the Whites have also done well in other games.

Beckford stressed that it feels great to talk about Leeds and their style of football while covering them and he does not want that to change.

The former White said on the official Leeds United Podcast: “First and foremost, we’ve just got to make sure that we maintain the Premier League status, which is absolutely what is going to happen.

“I’d never ever like to see us change who we are, our identity and the type of football that we play, I really wouldn’t

“We had a few dodgy results go against us, but at the same time, we had a load of amazing results go for us.

“The work rate that we have and the style in which we implement that, it’s just beautiful to watch.

“It’s great to talk about it from our own personal experience and perspective because having worn the Leeds United shirt and now to represent the same amazing football club on television to a broader and wider audience to explain why certain things are happening and why it is still such a good thing to happen is amazing.”

Leeds will look to bounce back straight away when they host Burnley at Elland Road on Sunday.