Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has backed Cedric Itten to score a lot of goals for the Gers and waxed lyrical about the hitman’s character in the dressing room.

The 23-year-old has been providing Steven Gerrard with additional firepower whenever called into action, in an attacking arsenal that boasts the like of Kemar Roofe, Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe and Ryan Kent.

Itten has largely remained as a squad player at Ibrox so far this season, but a lack of more substantial game time has not adversely affected his character, according to team-mate Barisic.

The defender has given a glowing report of Itten’s character in the dressing room with the Swiss’ talents on the pitch on a par with the way he treats his colleague.

Barisic lauded Itten as a top footballer, and backed him to add a lot of strikes to his tally as the season unfolds.

“Ced is a very, very good boy”, Barisic told Rangers TV.

“Very nice person, very good footballer.

“But when he came here, he was a little bit shy, maybe.

“Very respectful towards everyone.

“We were really happy when he scored [in a 3-1 win against Motherwell on Saturday].

“And as I said, he is a top player.

“I expect a lot of goals from him in the future also.”

Itten came on off the bench in Rangers’ win at St Johnstone on Wednesday night and will be hoping for more opportunities over the busy Christmas period.