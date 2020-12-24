Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is dreaming of roping in Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek on loan in a potential swap deal for out of favour Christian Eriksen, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Dane is on the transfer list to leave the Serie A giants in January, having fallen out of favour under coach Antonio Conte.

Eriksen arrived at Inter in January from Tottenham Hotspur for €20m and the Italians are keen on offloading him to make room for new signings.

Although the Milan outfit prefer an outright sale, loan deals involving player exchanges are considered to be more viable owing to Eriksen’s high salary and price tag.

Swap deals involving Paris Saint-Germain’s Leandro Paredes, and Arsenal duo Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos have been mooted, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter sporting director Ausilio is dreaming of snapping up Manchester United ‘s Van de Beek on loan in exchange for Eriksen.

The Dutchman has struggled to clock up regular game at Old Trafford and has been a bit part player since he arrived at the club in the last transfer window.

Inter are long time admirers of Van de Beek and are hoping that they could convince the Red Devils to sign Eriksen and rope in the 23-year-old in exchange when the January transfer window swings open in a week’s time.

Although Van de Beek only has two starts in the Premier League so far this season, he has clocked up minutes more regularly in the Champions League and the EFL Cup.