Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta has revealed that he has learned from Marcelo Bielsa to always keep his working models in check and to not take any shortcuts.

Orta was key to tempting the Argentine to the Yorkshire giants in July 2018, following the club parting ways with former boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Whites sporting director has been working behind the scenes in tandem with Bielsa, along with Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani, and has played an instrumental role in his team’s return to the Premier League.

Apart from learning more about football from Bielsa, Orta revealed that the 65-year-old’s insistence on keeping reviewing his models, even if they are successful, is one thing he has translated into his own life.

When it comes to achieving something, Bielsa does not look for any shortcuts, according to Orta, with the Spaniard also stressing how he learned from the Argentine to invest his time in doing things that will benefit him in the future.

Asked what lessons he has learned from Bielsa, Orta told Spanish daily AS:” Always review your models, even if they are successful.

“Doing things that really benefit you for the future.

“And not looking for shortcuts and looking to take advantage of time as a tool to optimise your work.”

The January transfer window opens in a week’s’ time and Orta will again be heavily involved in Leeds’ transfer business should they choose to dip in the transfer talent pool.