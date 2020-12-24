Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is of the view that his team are still a long away from clinching a trophy in the current campaign as winning any competition is a difficult journey.

Mourinho’s Spurs booked a place in the semi-final of the EFL Cup on Wednesday after beating Championship side Stoke City 3-1, courtesy of goals from Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Winks.

The north London giants have also qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League and are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, six points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Mourinho however is not underestimating the difficulty of leading a team to a trophy as he stressed that the games are only going to get tougher as they near the business end of any competition.

The Portuguese has played down claims that his side are genuine title contenders, and he added that his team are currently far away from reaching a trophy as there are lot of more games to played.

Asked whether the EFL Cup is the competition that finally ends Spurs’ trophy drought, Mourinho told a press conference: “To win this trophy we need to win two matches.

“But they are two very difficult matches.

“To win other trophies you need to win much more matches.

“The FA Cup didn’t start for us.

“The Europa League we are in the last 32.

“We are really far from getting there.

“In the Premier League I told you already what we are.”

Having now ensured their participation in the next round of the EFL Cup, Tottenham will switch their attention to the top flight and are set for a trip to the Midlands to take on Wolves on Sunday.