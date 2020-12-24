Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down the fact that his side are top of the Premier League table during Christmas and insisted that it means nothing to him at this stage of the season.

The Reds are going into the festive period of games as the league leaders and they remain favourites to retain their Premier League title this season.

But compared to last season the gap between the Reds and the chasing pack has narrowed and it is still all to play for as teams look to stop Liverpool from winning their second title in a row.

Klopp insisted that while it is nice to be at the top of the table during Christmas, it means nothing to him and his side as there is a lot to play for in the new year.

The Liverpool manager pointed out that the Reds were leading the table at Christmas two years ago as well but failed to win the league title, which Manchester City won.

Asked how it feels to be top of the table during Christmas, the German said in a press conference: “Obviously it means you’re not automatically champion in May if you lead at Christmas, otherwise we would have been champions before.

“It’s the best position you can be in at the moment, but that is it. We know how tough it is.

“It’s nice, nothing else.

“Two years ago when we didn’t win after being top at Christmas it was about the quality of the opponents and that quality is still out there.

“If we want to do something special we focus until the end of the season.”

Liverpool will host 19th placed West Brom at Anfield on Sunday, as they look to grab another three points.