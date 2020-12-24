Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has revealed that he knew he was going to accept the Whites’ offer immediately after he had the first phone call with the club.

Orta put an end to his one-and-a-half year association with Middlesbrough by stepping down from his role as the club’s head of recruitment in May 2017.

The deal-maker was pondering the possibility of returning to Spain when he received a call from Ivan Bravo, who was serving as an adviser for Leeds at the time.

Recalling his first call with the Whites, the Spaniard has revealed that he knew he was going to accept the Elland Road outfit’s offer as soon as he hung up the phone.

Orta explained that he was aware of Leeds’ size as a club and was keen to help the side, who he feels have been a sleeping giant, return to their former glories.

“There was a chance [I could go back to Spain]“, Orta told Spanish daily AS.

“But Ivan Bravo, who was an adviser at Leeds, called me and when I hung up the phone I already knew I was going to say yes.

“For a football obsessive like me, Leeds have a big standing.

“I thought of helping a sleeping giant in the second division wake up.

“The first year we challenged until January and then we realised we had to change the first project, which was to be promoted within five years.“

Having helped Leeds make their way back into the Premier League, Orta will now be looking to wheel and deal to help the Whites make their way up the league.