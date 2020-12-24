Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is determined to fight for his place at loan club Union Berlin amid claims that could be sent back to Anfield.

The German’s career suffered a severe blow when he made two crucial mistakes in the 2017/18 Champions League final, ultimately costing Liverpool the trophy.

Karius was sent on loan to Turkish club Besiktas on a two-season-long loan in the following transfer window, but the goalkeeper struggled to regain momentum.

The Liverpool star moved to Union Berlin on loan with the hope of reviving his career in the summer, but continues to struggle to find his footing despite returning to his home country.

There have been claims that Karius could be sent back to England, however, according to Germain daily Bild, the goalkeeper remain determined to fight for his place.

Despite suggestions that his stint with the Bundesliga side could be cut short, the former Mainz star is prepared to wait for his chance and is keen to grab it with both hands when it comes.

Karius’ only appearance for Union Berlin so far came this week in the side’s 3-2 defeat to second division club Paderborn the DFB Pokal.

Having failed to take advantage of his opportunity, the Liverpool loanee will be hopeful of impressing if and when he is given another chance.