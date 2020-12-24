Manchester City would like to sign a left-back in the January transfer window if they can, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League giants were in the market last summer for a left-back and were looking to engineer a move for Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico.

They were trying to offload Oleksandr Zinchenko and bring in the Ajax defender as his replacement, but ultimately they could not make either deal happen.

Pep Guardiola is not convinced about the left-back options he has in his squad and want to bring in a new player for that position.

And it has been claimed that Manchester City are in the market to bring in a new left-back in the winter transfer window.

But the club are also aware of the difficulties they are likely to face in the winter market and are considering their options at the moment.

They do have funds to spend, but may well want to move on one of their left-backs before trying to sign someone.

Tagliafico remains on their radar and the club could rekindle their interest as they held talks with his representatives in the summer.

The Argentine is keen to move on from Ajax and could consider a transfer to Manchester City in the winter window.