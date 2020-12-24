Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has explained that his experience with Middlesbrough and suffering relegation stood him in good stead for his role at the Whites.

On the back of a stint with Spanish outfit Elche, Orta moved to England and took charge as the head of recruitment for Middlesbrough during the 2015/16 season, with the backing of Aitor Karanka.

Orta helped Boro to promotion to the Premier League that season and also played a key role in the club signing the likes of Victor Valdes, Adama Traore, Marten De Roon and Patrick Bamford.

However, Orta left his role at Middlesbrough the following year after the club suffered relegation, before then going on to join Leeds as their director of football.

Looking back at his experience with Boro, Orta has recalled how Karanka taught him all the tricks of the trade of English football and explained that his experience with the Riverside outfit helped him in his role at Leeds.

“I was in the mood for an experience in England“, Orta told Spanish daily AS.

“The season I arrived we [Boro] got promoted to the Premier League, I arrived in January with what little reputation I had.

“I met Karanka, who was the first to teach me the secrets of English football.

“I soaked up everything.

“The following year we were relegated, but it served me well for this second experience at Leeds.

“I made many mistakes that I have learned from.“

As he did with Boro, Orta has also helped Leeds earn promotion to the Premier League and will be hopeful of helping the side to more success during his time in Yorkshire.