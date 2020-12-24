Former Premier League star Jamie O’Hara has insisted that Mikel Arteta is responsible for the lack of identity and direction of the current Arsenal team.

Arsenal have won just once in their last ten league games and are languishing in 15th in the league table, just four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Arteta’s position at Arsenal has come under the scanner as his team continue to flounder, but the club have maintained that they are not planning to sack the Spaniard.

Arsenal won the FA Cup last season under him, but O’Hara believes that was down to the new manager bounce the Gunners got upon the arrival of Arteta.

He believes that the players need to take their fair share of the blame for their insipid performances, but insisted that Arteta is culpable as well.

The former Spurs star stressed that the Spaniard has failed to provide any identity or direction to his Arsenal team.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “At the start, you always get a new manager bounce.

“A new manager comes in, you get a manager bounce and you get results.

“Now I am looking at the players, and listen they are killing him as well but at the end of the day, the players are responsible for getting results on the pitch and their performances.

“But they look to the manager to give them that sort of mentality, give them a direction, an identity and I look at Arsenal, I just think they have got nothing.”

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has claimed that Arsenal are one of the Baggies’ rivals in the race to stay up.