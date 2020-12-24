Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is of the view that critics are never going to get off his back despite him scoring goals in the Premier League this season.

Ahead of Leeds’ return to the Premier League, there were question marks over Bamford and whether he was good enough to score goals in the Premier League.

The striker has nine goals from the opening 14 league games of the season and has answered his critics on the pitch for the Whites.

But Bamford is not expecting his critics to rest and stressed that his doubters will keep trying to find ways to bring him down or question his ability at the top level.

The Leeds star insisted that he is just trying to prove to himself that he is good enough and continue to keep pushing his limits at the highest level of the game, without paying too much attention to his critics.

Asked if he feels he has proved his doubters wrong, the striker said on the official Leeds United Podcast: “No, not really.

“I have kind of proved people wrong that I can do it, but now the fact that I have scored a few goals and if I don’t score again, people are going to be like, ‘he is a flash in the pan’.

“It changes as you keep going through.

“Say, for instance, even If I finish the season on 20 goals, next year it is going to be, ‘he is a one-season wonder, can’t do it two seasons in a row’.

“There are always going to be doubters, so for me, I am just trying to prove to myself and keeping going along to see how far I can go really.”

Bamford is one of the top five goalscorers in the Premier League this season and has the complete faith of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.