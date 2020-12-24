Newcastle United are continuing to monitor Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, but manager Steve Bruce is not convinced about signing him, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle had a deal in place to sign him from Lille last January for a fee of £35m, but the player rejected the chance to move to St. James’ Park.

Lille’s financial troubles mean the French club could agree to accept a cut-price offer and Soumare could be made available for sale next month.

Newcastle still hold an interest in the player and have continued to monitor his development at Lille since their failed attempt to sign him.

But it has been claimed that Bruce is still not sure about investing the club’s limited funds on the midfielder any time soon.

The Newcastle boss is claimed to not share the same enthusiasm that the club’s scouting department have for Soumare.

Bruce signed Premier League proven performers in the last window and he is likely to want to sign players of such ilk in January.

But it is unclear how much money he would have to invest in the squad as the changed landscape has eaten into Newcastle’s revenue streams.