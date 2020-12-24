Former Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has wished the Whites fans, as well as the Brentford and Malmo faithful, a happy Christmas.

Clubs in England are set to take a day off to celebrate Christmas before returning for the much-anticipated Boxing Day fixtures on Saturday.

Brentford, who booked a place in the EFL Cup semi-final this week, are visiting Cardiff City on Boxing Day and captain Jansson has returned from an ankle injury just in time for the game.

Having missed the Bees’ last three games, including the win over Newcastle United, the Elland Road favourite has taken to social media to express his delight at returning to training ahead of the trip to Wales.

Jansson also took the time to wish former employers Leeds and their fans, as well as the Brentford and Malmo faithful, a happy Christmas.

“Finally back and can’t wait for Boxing Day!“, Jansson wrote on Twitter.

“Merry Christmas to all Bees fans out there!

“And of course Malmo and Leeds as well!“

Jansson made 120 appearances for Leeds before leaving the club to join Brentford last year.