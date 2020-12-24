Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier has revealed that he would never turn down a proposal to return to his former club Paris Saint-Germain, but stressed he is content with how his career is currently going at Spurs.

Aurier has been on the books at Tottenham since the summer of 2017, arriving in north London from his former club PSG.

The full-back was heavily linked with leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the last transfer window, but he managed to earn boss Jose Mourinho’s trust and is now a fixture in the right-back position.

Aurier still holds great affection for his former club PSG and admitted that he would not turn down an opportunity to return to the Ligue 1 champions should he receive an offer.

However, the 28-year-old stressed that he would just as be fine even if an opportunity to return to Paris did not come his way as he is content with how his career is going at Spurs.

“Go back to PSG? But do you think I can answer that? When I say that Paris is my favourite club, I don’t want some journalists to say, “no he doesn’t have the right to say that, why does he say it’s his favourite club?”, Aurier told French broadcaster Canal +.

“But of course, I answer, it is the club that I liked the most of all the clubs I have been to.

“First there is Lens because that’s where I was trained.

“But the one where I made myself as a man, as a professional, where I made myself known the most by my qualities, is Paris. This is where I had the most fun.

“Being little before arriving in Lens, Paris was my club, so you can imagine.

“One day, that would not bother me, with pleasure, because it’s my favourite club, I’m never going to refuse a proposal from Paris, that’s for sure.

“But today I’m in a situation where I’m fine with my club, I wrote something there, but maybe the chapter is not over.

“If ever, it does [come]. Why not?

“If it [an opportunity to return to PSG] doesn’t happen, I’m fine where I am and it’s going great for me.”

Aurier has now started six games on the trot for Spurs and will be hoping to continue his run in the first eleven when his team take on Wolves in their upcoming top flight clash on Sunday.