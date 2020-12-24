Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that some of his fringe players that were handed minutes in his team’s EFL Cup clash against Stoke City did not take their chance, while others did.

Mourinho fielded a much changed eleven from his regular Premier League side in Spurs’ 3-1 EFL Cup quarter-final win against Stoke City on Wednesday, with the likes of Dele Alli, Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks all starting.

Bale got on the scoresheet while Winks provided an assist, but Alli did not have the best of outings as his mistake led to the Potters scoring their solo goal in the tie.

Mourinho, who has made it clear that fringe players must show that they deserve more game time with the minutes they are handed, felt that some of his players did not rise up and grab the opportunity that was presented, while others did.

However, the Portuguese went on to stress that the team as a collective is above any individual and added he is content with his team’s performance.

Asked if he feels whether the likes of Winks, Sanchez and Alli took their chances, Mourinho told a press conference: “Some yes so, some no.

“But the most important thing for me is not the individual performance, it is the collective performance and the result.

“We always say the team above individualities and the team won.”

Tottenham slipped down to sixth in the Premier League standings following back-to-back losses and will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on Wolves at Molineux on Sunday.