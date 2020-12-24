Former Premier League star Jamie O’Hara has insisted that Steve Bruce is still the man to keep Newcastle United in the Premier League, which he feels is the most important thing for the club at the moment.

Bruce has struggled to endear himself to the Newcastle fans and his style of football has not enamoured the club’s supporters.

He managed to keep Newcastle in the Premier League last season and they are currently 12th in the league table, but their defeat to Brentford in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night has put the scanner back on the manager.

A section of the Newcastle fans are open to Bruce being shown the door, but O’Hara stressed that he disagrees as he feels Bruce has done a good job with the resources he has in the squad.

He stressed that while the Newcastle fans might want exciting football, the most important thing for the club is to stay in the Premier League and Bruce is the manager to keep them in the top flight.

Asked if Newcastle need a change of manager, O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “I disagree, I think he is doing a good job.

“He is dealing with what he has got with the players he has got and he has brought in some decent players, but he knows that he needs to get results.

“And his biggest job is to stay in the Premier League and he is going to do that this season with Newcastle.

“Newcastle fans need to give him a little bit of slack.

“Of course, they want to see exciting football, we all do.

“But at the end of the day the most important thing for Newcastle right now is being in the Premier League and Steve Bruce is the man to do that.”

Newcastle have a tough away trip to Manchester City to negotiate on Boxing Day, before they then welcome Liverpool to St James’ Park.