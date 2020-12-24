Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has conceded that his side’s style of play means that the margins between a heavy defeat and heavy win are small.

The Whites were hammered 6-2 by Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend and it brought forward questions about their style of football.

Marcelo Bielsa defended his style of football after the game and Leeds did beat Newcastle at home in the previous game 5-2, where they were praised for their attacking philosophy.

Bamford insisted that Leeds play on the margins with their style of football and there is always a chance that they are going to suffer heavy defeats while getting their fair share of high scoring wins as well.

He insisted that if the performance of the players is just a bit off on the day, it could result in heavy defeats, but the striker stressed that is something the Leeds stars have to accept about the way they play their football.

Bamford said on the official Leeds United Podcast: “We play kind of on the edge, there is such a fine line between whether we are going to stuff someone and creates loads of chances.

“Or whether we are going to get caught out and that’s kind of a thing.

“If you arrive at the way we play and you are a little bit out of time or tempo, then you do get found out in this league.

“But there are going to be more results where we put five past people and there is also going to be a couple more results where it goes the other way.

“That is just one of the things we probably have to accept about our style of play.”

Leeds United will hope to have one of their better days when they host Burnley at Elland Road on Sunday.